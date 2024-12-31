Sri Lanka Police has announced a special traffic plan to minimize congestion in Colombo city on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2024.

With large crowds and vehicles expected to gather at the Galle Face green for celebrations, the alternative routes and parking arrangements were introduced to ease traffic flow, the Police Media Division said.

Accordingly, given the likelihood of heavy traffic congestion in Pettah, Colombo Fort, Kompanna Veediya, Maradana, Kollupitiya, Bambalapitiya, and Cinnamon Gardens police divisions in Colombo, the Sri Lanka Police will implement the special traffic plan to mitigate the anticipated gridlock, it added.

As part of this plan, parking on Galle Middle Road will be prohibited on December 31, 2024, with vehicles redirected to designated free and private parking areas in nearby police divisions.

Alternative Routes

For Vehicles Leaving Colombo:

- Heavy vehicles and buses: From Ceramic Junction to Regal Junction via D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha and Chithappalam A. Garden Mawatha towards Kompanna Veediya Junction.

- Light vehicles: From Ceramic Junction to Lotus Road, N.S.A. Roundabout, Galle Middle Road to MOD Junction, exiting via Baladaksha Mawatha, Aliya Nana Roundabout, Uttarananda Mawatha, St. Michael’s Roundabout, and Liberty Roundabout.

For Vehicles Entering Colombo:

- Heavy vehicles and buses: Via Kollupitiya Junction, Dharmapala Mawatha, Lipton Roundabout, Ibbanwala Junction, Darley Road, Maradana Bridge Junction, and Technical College Junction.

- Light vehicles: Via Kollupitiya Junction, Galle Face Roundabout, Galle Middle Road, N.S.A. Roundabout, Janadhipathi Mawatha, and Bank of Ceylon Mawatha.

Parking Restrictions and Options

Parking will not be allowed at Galle Middle Road lots. Instead, vehicles will be directed to private parking lots (with a fee) and designated free parking areas:

Private Parking Lots (Fee-Based):

Pettah - Bastion Mawatha (Old Manning Market Car Park)

Fort - Wimaladharmasuriya Clock Tower (Chairman’s Car Park)

Razik Fareed Mawatha (Hemas Car Park)

D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha (Lake House Car Park)

Kompanna Veediya – Access Towers Car Park at Dawson Street Junction, Union Place

Maradana - St. Clement Car Park at Gamini Roudabout

Free Parking Lots and Roadsides:



- MOD Parking Lot (Fort Police Division)

- Coastal Road (Kollupitiya Police Division)

- D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha (Fort and Maradana Police Divisions)

- Parsons Road Exit Lane only (Kompanna Veediya Police Division)

- Leyden Bastion Mawatha, Bristol Street, and Duke Street (Fort Police Division)

- Galle Road Parking Bays (Wellawatte Savoy to Bagathale Road Junction only)

- Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha (Cinnamon Gardens Police Division)

- F.R. Senanayake Mawatha (Cinnamon Gardens Police Division)

- Right-side of the roads in Cinnamon Gardens Police Division (Reed Mawatha to Thurstan Junction, Independence Avenue to Independence Square)

- Maitland Place and Foundation Institute Road (Cinnamon Gardens Police Division)

Traffic Rules and Law Enforcement

From 4:00 p.m. on December 31, 2024, no vehicles will be permitted to park on sidewalks or main roads in Colombo. Drivers violating these rules will face legal action, ensuring smoother traffic flow and safety for all, Sri Lanka Police said.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their routes and parking arrangements accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the festivities.