New Sri Lanka Navy Commander assumes duties

Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda has assumed duties as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy at Navy Headquarters today (31).

The official appointment letter of the new Navy Commander was presented to him on Monday (30) by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The new Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda served as the Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy since August 2024.

He has had the privilege of commanding various Fast Attack Craft, Ships and Establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy. Among some of the other appointments he held; Director Naval Training, Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Commander North Central Naval Area and Commander Northern Naval Area stood prominent.

Prior to being appointed as Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, he was discharging duties as Commander Eastern Naval Area.

In recognition of his noble service rendered to the motherland, Rear Admiral Banagoda has been bestowed Rana Sura Padakkama for his gallantry. Moreover, he has also been awarded the Uththama Sewa Padakkama (USP), for his unblemished character and devotion to the duty.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera was promoted to the rank of Admiral by the President, effective from 30 December, 2024.