Appropriation Bill for 2025 receives Cabinet approval

December 31, 2024   12:21 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to table the Appropriation Bill (Budget) for the Financial Year 2025 to the Parliament.

During the Cabinet meeting held on November 25, approval was granted to instruct the legal draftsman to prepare the Appropriation Bill for the Financial Year 2025. 

The Attorney General’s clearance has been received for the Appropriation Bill for the Financial Year 2025 prepared by the Legal Draftsman. 

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to publish the said Bill in the Government Gazette and thereafter table it in the Parliament for approval.

