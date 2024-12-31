SME paddy businesses to get pledge loans at concessional rates every cultivation season

SME paddy businesses to get pledge loans at concessional rates every cultivation season

December 31, 2024   12:31 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has greenlighted the proposal to implement the Pledge Loan Scheme provided to small and medium scale paddy mill owners for purchasing paddy as an annual programme.

Speaking during the Cabinet press briefing held today (31), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that with the aim of ensuring a fair price for the paddy harvest and strengthening small and medium scale paddy mill owners, the implementation of the Pledge Loan Scheme for small and medium scale paddy mill owners through state banks at a concessional interest rate was decided at the Cabinet meeting held on August 14, 2023.

Since it has been observed that this program has achieved high progress in previous seasons, it has been identified as appropriate to implement the said program in every season from the 2024/25 Maha season, the Minister noted.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to implement a loan scheme up to a maximum of Rs. 50 million at a concessional interest rate through public and private banks to small and medium scale paddy mill owners (including cooperative societies operating paddy mills) with a maximum daily paddy threshing capacity of up to 25 metric tons, subject to certain specific criteria, was approved by the Cabinet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'