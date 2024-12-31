Govt. to review recruitment process in public institutions

The Government of Sri Lanka will appoint an Officers’ Committee chaired by the Secretary to the Prime Minister to review the recruitment process and personnel management in the public service.

The proposal related to the matter, submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has received approval during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (Dec. 30).

Accordingly, the staff of Commissions, Ministries, Departments and Statutory Boards as well as Provincial Councils will be reviewed by the said committee and take necessary steps to make essential recruitments and redeploy staff according to service requirements to ensure maximum and efficient service.