Govt. to review recruitment process in public institutions

Govt. to review recruitment process in public institutions

December 31, 2024   12:42 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka will appoint an Officers’ Committee chaired by the Secretary to the Prime Minister to review the recruitment process and personnel management in the public service.

The proposal related to the matter, submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has received approval during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (Dec. 30).

Accordingly, the staff of Commissions, Ministries, Departments and Statutory Boards as well as Provincial Councils will be reviewed by the said committee and take necessary steps to make essential recruitments and redeploy staff according to service requirements to ensure maximum and efficient service.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'