Govt. to make amendments to Sri Lanka Electricity Act 2024

December 31, 2024   12:55 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to reconsider the provisions of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 36 of 2024, which came into force from June 27, and to make appropriate amendments.

Various parties have pointed out that the provisions of the said Act, the proposed institutions and their roles and their responsibilities will fail to achieve the objectives intended by the said Act and that therefore will impose an additional burden on the electricity industry and consumers in establishing a secure and clean electricity sector. 

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa noted that therefore, it has become essential to reconsider the objectives of the Electricity Act, taking into account the views of all relevant stakeholders interested in establishing a sustainable and secure electricity sector. 

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Energy to appoint a committee comprising key stakeholders, policy experts in the power and energy sector to study the Electricity Act No. 36 of 2024 and make recommendations for appropriate amendments has been approved by the Cabinet.

