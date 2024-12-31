Sri Lanka to establish ministerial level investigation units to ensure accountability

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to establish investigation units in every ministry to ensure accountability of public institutions.

During today’s Cabinet press briefing, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa emphasized that currently, a large number of complaints regarding the public service are being received daily, both nominally and anonymously, by the President’s Office, the Prime Minister’s Office and the public representatives.

In order to protect the public trust in the government and, in particular, to bring about the desired positive changes in the public service, an impartial and scientific investigation into such complaints should be conducted, Dr. Jayatissa noted.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the President to establish investigation units at the ministerial level headed by a first-grade officer of an island-wide service or a first-grade executive officer of the public service with experience in the investigation process to investigate the way in which public institutions have operated under previous governments, as well as the public complaints, submissions and information reported from various sources regarding the functioning of current public institutions.