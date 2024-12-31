Exams chief responds to SC verdict on 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Exam issue

December 31, 2024   03:45 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara says that a final decision regarding the 2024 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination issue will be made immediately following a study into the Supreme Court verdict which was issued today (31) pertaining to the matter.

Speaking during a press briefing held today, Jayasundara acknowledged that there are over 3,000 primary schools in Sri Lanka and that the academic year 2025 is slated to begin on January 27, 2025, emphasizing that an immediate decision will be communicated as soon as possible considering the fact that the children in question have to enter the Grade 06 based on the cut-off marks of this examination.

He stated that the process of evaluation of answer sheets of the examination will be expedited for the prompt release of cut-off marks once the department reaches a final decision regarding the issue. 

However, the Commissioner General of Examinations also stated that the process will face challenges, since the evaluation activities of the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination are also ongoing.

Commenting further, he added: “I received the Supreme Court decision today, a 68-page verdict. The court has ordered to choose the most appropriate recommendation and to implement it. This is being studied at length. I cannot immediately say which of the 3 options is the most appropriate. We need to study it.”

“Usually, it takes about 40 days to provide the results of the scholarship exam. We are working to give it the priority.”

