Colombo inflation increases in December 2024

December 31, 2024   03:56 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) on Year-on-Year basis, has increased to -1.7% in December 2024, compared to -2.1% in November 2024, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The CCPI for all items for the month of December 2024 was 191.7 and it records an increase of 2.3 index points compared to the month of November 2024 for which the index was 189.4.

The Y-on-Y inflation of Food Group increased to 0.8% in December 2024 from 0.6% in November 2024 and the Y-on-Y inflation of Non Food Group increased to -3.0% in December 2024 from -3.3% in November 2024.

