2024 A/L results expected by April

2024 A/L results expected by April

December 31, 2024   04:11 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara announced that the results of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination are expected to be released by April next year. 

He shared this update during a special press conference held today (Dec. 31).  

Speaking on the evaluation process, Jayasundara stated, “We have implemented a phased approach to conducting evaluation activities, ensuring that the students’ ongoing studies are not disrupted.”  

He further elaborated on the timeline, noting that the standard process for finalizing Advanced Level examination results typically takes about four months. However, he added that efforts are underway to expedite the process.  

“Our aim is to release the results by April, and we are striving to reduce the time required for the evaluation,” he expressed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

Compensation for crop damage in 'Yala' season to be fully settled by Jan. 5 (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

New Commanders appointed to Sri Lanka Army and Navy (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'