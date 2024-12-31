2024 A/L results expected by April

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara announced that the results of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination are expected to be released by April next year.

He shared this update during a special press conference held today (Dec. 31).

Speaking on the evaluation process, Jayasundara stated, “We have implemented a phased approach to conducting evaluation activities, ensuring that the students’ ongoing studies are not disrupted.”

He further elaborated on the timeline, noting that the standard process for finalizing Advanced Level examination results typically takes about four months. However, he added that efforts are underway to expedite the process.

“Our aim is to release the results by April, and we are striving to reduce the time required for the evaluation,” he expressed.