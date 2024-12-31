Highest number of Sri Lankans left for foreign employment in 2024

The year 2024 has set a historic record for the highest number of Sri Lankans migrating for work, with 312,836 individuals leaving the country for employment opportunities overseas.

This surpasses the previous record set in 2022 and highlights a significant trend of labor migration in recent years.

Over the past six years (2019–2024), 1.3 million Sri Lankans have pursued employment abroad.

Of those who departed this year, 185,162 were male workers, and 127,674 were female workers.

Kuwait emerged as the top destination for Sri Lankan workers in 2024, with 77,546 individuals securing employment there. The United Arab Emirates followed as the second-most popular destination, attracting 51,550 Sri Lankan workers.

Interestingly, statistics from the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment reveal a growing preference for employment in countries like South Korea, Israel, and Japan. This year, 7,098 Sri Lankans found work in South Korea, 9,665 in Israel, and 8,665 in Japan—marking a noticeable increase compared to previous years.

The remittance inflow from overseas workers has also seen a significant boost. By the end of November 2024, Sri Lanka received USD 6,462 million in foreign exchange from its expatriate workforce, underscoring the critical role labor migration plays in the national economy.

In comparison, 297,584 Sri Lankans went abroad for work in 2023, comprising 164,680 male workers and 132,904 female workers.