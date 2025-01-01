New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the challenge of giving the new year a new transformation lies squarely with the government.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative, the President highlighted that the entire political establishment is committed to meeting that challenge and added that the new year has begun with a new political culture.

“Starting any strong endeavor requires a very strong foundation,” President Dissanayake said, adding, “Our country, our nation, has lost its foundation. Therefore, we are completing the initial steps to a significant extent. We have prepared the necessary groundwork to restore this country—political authority, state machinery, the rule of law, respect and protection of the constitution, and the elimination of fraud and corruption. Now, we must take this foundation forward.”

Meanwhile, the President underscored the need for state institutions to understand their responsibilities and support the government’s efforts.

“The intervention and example of the political establishment alone are not enough to stop corruption and fraud. State institutions must fully grasp their responsibilities and act accordingly,” he emphasized.

Acknowledging the deep-rooted issues in governance, the President remarked, “Bribery and corruption have spread like a cancer throughout the state. Re-establishing the rule of law is essential, and great efforts are being made by the government to achieve this.”

The President also called attention to the new political culture ushered in with the New Year. “The entire political establishment is ready to fulfill the challenge of rebuilding the country. This year has begun with a new political culture, and we are committed to sustaining it,” he stated.

Looking ahead, President Dissanayake revealed the government’s three primary objectives as part of its comprehensive development plan.

The Head of the State emphasized that accordingly, the government will mark the launching of a new economic program with the upcoming budget to eradicate poverty and then digitize the nation to modernize governance and public services. He said that the third is implementing the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative to clean up every sector and restore the nation’s integrity.

“The Clean Sri Lanka program, in particular, aims to rebuild our dilapidated motherland by ensuring accountability and transparency in every sector” , he signed off.