Sri Lanka Customs records historic revenue over Rs 1.5 trillion in 2024

January 1, 2025   01:21 pm

Sri Lanka Customs has achieved a landmark revenue of Rs. 1.515 trillion in the year 2024, according to its Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General, Seevali Arukgoda. 

This figure represents the highest revenue ever recorded by the department in a single year.

It is reported that the recorded revenue reflects significant progress towards meeting the government’s target of Rs. 1.533 trillion for 2024.

Sri Lanka Customs attributed this success to the government’s tax policies, an increase in imports, and improvements in the efficiency of the tax collection processes implemented by its management.

