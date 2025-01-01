Spaniard arrested with cocaine and ecstasy pills

The officers of the Galle Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have arrested a foreign national while in the possession of a stock of narcotics intended for trafficking.

The arrest has been made during a raid carried out by the police officers acting on a tip-off received.

Accordingly, the PNB officials have seized 4 grams of cocaine and 12 ecstasy pills weighing 6 grams from the suspect’s possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect has been trafficking these narcotics which were imported into the country through mail.

Police said that the 38-year-old suspect is a Spaniard.