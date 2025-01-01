Spaniard arrested with cocaine and ecstasy pills

Spaniard arrested with cocaine and ecstasy pills

January 1, 2025   03:23 pm

The officers of the Galle Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have arrested a foreign national while in the possession of a stock of narcotics intended for trafficking.

The arrest has been made during a raid carried out by the police officers acting on a tip-off received.

Accordingly, the PNB officials have seized 4 grams of cocaine and 12 ecstasy pills weighing 6 grams from the suspect’s possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect has been trafficking these narcotics which were imported into the country through mail.

Police said that the 38-year-old suspect is a Spaniard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)

Appropriation Bill for 2025 receives Cabinet approval (English)

Appropriation Bill for 2025 receives Cabinet approval (English)

Kiribati becomes first country to enter New Year 2025 (English)

Kiribati becomes first country to enter New Year 2025 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)