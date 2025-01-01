Social activist Namal Kumara remanded

Social activist Namal Kumara has been ordered to be remanded until January 15, 2025.

This order has been issued after he was produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) earlier today (01).

Police said that the arrest was made in connection with the audio recording being circulated in social media which allegedly defames the reputation of the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Recently, the Archdiocese of Colombo had requested for a probe into the incident. The Media Director of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha alleged that activist Namal Kumara is an abettor of the Easter Sunday massacres and asserted that Kumara is plotting another scene at the request of a certain third party.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed that the arrest followed an extended investigation into the incident, based on a complaint made by Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha to the CCD regarding the matter.