Social activist Namal Kumara remanded

Social activist Namal Kumara remanded

January 1, 2025   05:25 pm

Social activist Namal Kumara has been ordered to be remanded until January 15, 2025.

This order has been issued after he was produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) earlier today (01).

Police said that the arrest was made in connection with the audio recording being circulated in social media which allegedly defames the reputation of the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Recently, the Archdiocese of Colombo had requested for a probe into the incident. The Media Director of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha alleged that activist Namal Kumara is an abettor of the Easter Sunday massacres and asserted that Kumara is plotting another scene at the request of a certain third party.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed that the arrest followed an extended investigation into the incident, based on a complaint made by Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha to the CCD regarding the matter.

 

 

Related News
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)

Appropriation Bill for 2025 receives Cabinet approval (English)

Appropriation Bill for 2025 receives Cabinet approval (English)

Kiribati becomes first country to enter New Year 2025 (English)

Kiribati becomes first country to enter New Year 2025 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Showery weather conditions expected to enhance from today (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)

Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports (English)