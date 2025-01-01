Sri Lanka Police launches e-Traffic mobile app to combat traffic violations

Sri Lanka Police have launched the e-Traffic mobile application, a cutting-edge tool aimed at reducing traffic violations and improving road safety in line with the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative.



The app was officially launched today (January 01) by Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasuriya, at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.



The e-Traffic app empowers the public to report traffic violations and related incidents in real-time. Users can upload photos or videos of offenses using the app’s Camera and Video options. These submissions will be forwarded directly to the Police Headquarters for immediate action.



Key Features and Accessibility



How to Download: The app is available through the E-services section of the official Sri Lanka Police website, [www.police.lk](http://www.police.lk).

Reporting Violations: Users can document and report traffic violations, enabling swift responses from relevant authorities.

Coverage: Traffic officers stationed at 607 police stations island-wide will act on the complaints submitted via the app.



Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters will investigate reported violations and assign cases to relevant police divisions for legal action. Additionally, the progress of these investigations will be monitored to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

