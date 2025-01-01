Sri Lanka Police launches e-Traffic mobile app to combat traffic violations

Sri Lanka Police launches e-Traffic mobile app to combat traffic violations

January 1, 2025   09:36 pm

Sri Lanka Police have launched the e-Traffic mobile application, a cutting-edge tool aimed at reducing traffic violations and improving road safety in line with the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative. 
 
The app was officially launched today (January 01) by Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasuriya, at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters. 
 
The e-Traffic app empowers the public to report traffic violations and related incidents in real-time. Users can upload photos or videos of offenses using the app’s Camera and Video options. These submissions will be forwarded directly to the Police Headquarters for immediate action. 
 
Key Features and Accessibility 
 
How to Download: The app is available through the E-services section of the official Sri Lanka Police website, [www.police.lk](http://www.police.lk). 
Reporting Violations: Users can document and report traffic violations, enabling swift responses from relevant authorities. 
Coverage: Traffic officers stationed at 607 police stations island-wide will act on the complaints submitted via the app. 
 
Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters will investigate reported violations and assign cases to relevant police divisions for legal action. Additionally, the progress of these investigations will be monitored to ensure transparency and effectiveness. 
 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New Year's celebrations from across the world

New Year's celebrations from across the world

New Year's celebrations from across the world

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)

Appropriation Bill for 2025 receives Cabinet approval (English)

Appropriation Bill for 2025 receives Cabinet approval (English)

Kiribati becomes first country to enter New Year 2025 (English)

Kiribati becomes first country to enter New Year 2025 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm