New Chief of National Intelligence appointed

January 2, 2025   08:16 am

The Defence Ministry has announced the appointment of Major General (Retired) Ruwan Wanigasooriya as the Chief of National Intelligence, effective from yesterday (January 1).

He received his letter of appointment from Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), yesterday (Jan 01).

Subsequently Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya (Retd) has assumed duties in his new position at his office at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte.

Maj. Gen. Wanigasooriya (Retd) has been appointed to the position of Chief of National Intelligence, which fell vacant following the retirement of Major General Ruwan Kulatunga, who served as the Chief of National Intelligence.

