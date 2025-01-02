Final phase of 2024 third school term begins today

Final phase of 2024 third school term begins today

January 2, 2025   08:57 am

The final phase of the third school term for 2024 in government schools and government-approved private schools commenced today (January 2).  

Education authorities have announced that schools will be held from today until January 24 to complete the term.  

Furthermore, arrangements have been made to conduct the final school term examinations starting from tomorrow (January 3).  

The new school term for 2025 is planned to commence on January 27 and will continue until March 14.

Meanwhile, the commencement of school for Grade 01 students in government and government-approved private schools for the year 2025 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 30.

The second phase of the first school term for 2025 will be conducted from April 1 to April 11, with the final phase scheduled from April 21 to May 9.

