More details emerge on Bo Tree accident at Matara Prison

One prison inmate has been reported dead, and at least 11 others have been injured and hospitalized following an incident involving a large ‘Bo tree’ branch falling within the Matara Prison premises last night (January 1).

Police confirm that 11 of the injured inmates are still receiving treatment at Matara Hospital.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:14 p.m. when a neraby large ‘Bo Tree’ branch fell onto Wards G and F at the prison, injuring 12 inmates while one of them succumbed to his injuries upon admission to the hospital.

The deceased, a 34-year-old inmate, was a resident of Turkish Village in Midigama.

The injured inmates, aged between 25 and 52 are residents of various areas, including Denipitiya, Mirissa, Weligama, Galle, Matara, Gandara, Batapola, Deiyandara, and Galgamuwa.

At the time of the incident, nearly 100 inmates were housed in Wards G and F. Prison officials have since relocated the remaining inmates to a safer building.

Additionally, in response to an inquiry by Ada Derana, the Department of Prisons indicated plans to transfer some or all of the inmates from Matara Prison to another facility to ensure their safety.

Matara Police are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.