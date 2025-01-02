The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has revealed that efforts are currently underway to restore the official website of the Sri Lanka Department of Government Printing and the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Police Department, both of which were subjected to recent cyber-attacks.

Chief Information Security Officer Nirosh Ananda stated that there is a strong likelihood of restoring them within today (January 2).

However, no specific information has been disclosed yet regarding the identity of the parties responsible for the cyber attacks.

The cyber-attacks occurred on the night of December 30, 2024, targeting the social media accounts of Sri Lanka Police and the website of the Government Printing Department.

Speaking to “Ada Derana,” SLCERT’s Chief Information Security Officer, Nirosh Ananda, provided updates on the ongoing restoration process.