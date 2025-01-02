SLCERT working to restore hacked Sri Lanka Police YouTube channel and Printing Depts website

SLCERT working to restore hacked Sri Lanka Police YouTube channel and Printing Depts website

January 2, 2025   10:20 am

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has revealed that efforts are currently underway to restore the official website of the Sri Lanka Department of Government Printing and the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Police Department, both of which were subjected to recent cyber-attacks.

Chief Information Security Officer Nirosh Ananda stated that there is a strong likelihood of restoring them within today (January 2).

However, no specific information has been disclosed yet regarding the identity of the parties responsible for the cyber attacks.

The cyber-attacks occurred on the night of December 30, 2024, targeting the social media accounts of Sri Lanka Police and the website of the Government Printing Department.

Speaking to “Ada Derana,” SLCERT’s Chief Information Security Officer, Nirosh Ananda, provided updates on the ongoing restoration process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New Year's celebrations from across the world

New Year's celebrations from across the world

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)

Kerosene price reduced; other fuels unchanged (English)