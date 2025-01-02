The first and only Bone Marrow and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Unit in a government hospital for children with cancer in Sri Lanka was inaugurated at the Apeksha Cancer Hospital in Maharagama today (Jan. 02).

This landmark achievement was made possible through the financial support of the Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya and the dedicated labor contribution of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, and the ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of the Kataragama Devalaya, Dishan Gunasekara.

The project began in response to the increasing need for space for children receiving residential treatment at the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital. In 2023, the Basnayake Nilame of Ruhunu Maha Kataragama Devalaya pledged financial resources from the Kataragama Devalaya Fund for the project.



The initial plan, sponsored by the Sri Lanka Air Force, aimed to build a three-story ward complex. However, with the labor contributions of the Air Force, the project expanded to a four-story complex, which was completed and opened to the public in 2024.

The newly established transplant unit occupies the third and fourth floors of the complex, providing advanced care for children battling cancer. This unit represents a beacon of hope for families who previously had limited treatment options.

The Commander of the Air Force has vowed to ensuring the long-term maintenance of the facility, underscoring the Air Force’s continued support for this vital initiative.