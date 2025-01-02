MP Asoka Ranwala highlights importance of proper tax payments by businessmen

Former Speaker and Member of Parliament Asoka Ranwala emphasized that the government can only provide proper benefits to the society and beneficiaries if successful businessmen pay taxes properly.

Speaking during an event held yesterday (Jan.1), he also explained that the government faced a serious crisis in the past due to the inability to collect tax revenue. He further added that businessmen who use their own money for welfare activities should be praised.

“Only when successful businessmen contribute their fair share of tax can society truly benefit. However, we have experienced a significant tragedy in the past due to the inability to collect these taxes,” he stated.

Referring to the country’s financial struggles, the MP continued, “Everyone knows that our treasury was nearly depleted. During that time, the President made a strong effort to provide school books and uniforms to children. Yet, when this matter was raised in Parliament, it was met with distractions and chaos. This brought the entire Parliament into a very poor situation.”

“If the members of Parliament had not acted with great discipline at that time, these books and uniforms would not have been provided to the children this year. In such a situation, when the government was trying to provide school uniforms and books to children, we should commend a private businessman from Biyagama for sacrificing his personal wealth for social needs,” he added.