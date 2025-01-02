Matara Prison inmates transferred to Angunukolapelessa

January 2, 2025   02:23 pm

Steps have been taken to transfer inmates held under Section 54 at the Matara Prison to the Angunukolapelessa Prison following the tragic incident which occurred at the prison premises due to the falling of a large tree branch last night (01).

Matara Prison Superintendent Mangala Weliwita said that the decision was prompted by the limited space in the Matara Prison and the need to manage the aftermath of the accident.

Meanwhile, the prison authorities have ensured heightened security at the prison following the incident, with the police and Police Special Task Force (STF) providing external security, while officers from the Galle and Matara prisons are overseeing internal security. Despite the tragic event, Weliwita confirmed that regular prison activities are continuing as usual.

An unfortunate incident occurred at the Matara Prison on January 1, when a branch of a ‘Bo tree’ fell, causing significant damage to two prison wards, G and F. The accident resulted in one inmate’s death and left 11 others injured, with one inmate reported to be in serious condition.

The deceased, identified as a resident of the Midigama Turki village, was incarcerated for failing to pay a Rs. 20,000 fine related to drug trafficking. The injured inmates have been transported to the Matara General Hospital for treatment, where they are receiving medical care for their injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, as prison officials work to address the damage caused and prevent further mishaps in the future.

