Police enforce law against over 5,400 traffic offenders in 24 hours

January 2, 2025   02:25 pm

Sri Lanka Police have taken legal action against a total of 509 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol, within the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. today (January 2).

This enforcement was part of a special operation conducted from 6 a.m. yesterday (Jan.01) to 6 a.m. today (Jan. 02).

During the same period, legal action was also taken against:

29 drivers for reckless and dangerous driving
59 drivers for speeding
762 drivers for violating traffic rules
345 drivers for license-related violations
3,711 drivers for other traffic offenses

In total, the police have enforced the law against 5,415 drivers for various traffic violations within the 24-hour timeframe.

Sri Lanka Police continues to appeal to the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and adhere strictly to traffic laws.

This special traffic operation, initiated on December 23, 2024, under the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police, aims to reduce road accidents during the festive season.

