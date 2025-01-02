Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, held a meeting today at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

During the meeting, they discussed matters concerning Nepal-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and mutual interests, foreign media reported.

According to the Nepalese Prime Minister’s Secretariat, House of Representatives (HoR) member and industrialist Binod Chaudhary was also present.

Wickremesinghe, a long-time friend of Prime Minister Oli, arrived in Nepal on December 28 for a private visit and is returning to Sri Lanka today, the report said.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, arrived in Nepal on December 28, 2024, and his visit comes as part of his continued diplomatic and personal ties with Nepal.

The discussions are expected to further enhance the cooperation and friendship between the two nations.





--Agencies