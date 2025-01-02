Former president Ranil meets Nepals prime minister

Former president Ranil meets Nepals prime minister

January 2, 2025   02:31 pm

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, held a meeting today at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

During the meeting, they discussed matters concerning Nepal-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and mutual interests, foreign media reported.

According to the Nepalese Prime Minister’s Secretariat, House of Representatives (HoR) member and industrialist Binod Chaudhary was also present.

Wickremesinghe, a long-time friend of Prime Minister Oli, arrived in Nepal on December 28 for a private visit and is returning to Sri Lanka today, the report said.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, arrived in Nepal on December 28, 2024, and his visit comes as part of his continued diplomatic and personal ties with Nepal.

The discussions are expected to further enhance the cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

 

Oli-Wickremesinghe-chaudhary
 

 

 

 

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New Year's celebrations from across the world

New Year's celebrations from across the world

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)