Labour Ministry introduces WhatsApp number to streamline services

January 2, 2025   02:56 pm

The Ministry of Labor has introduced a new WhatsApp number, 070 7227877, to speed up the responses by the Ministry of Labour and the Labour Department to the issues faced by State and private sector employees.

This initiative aims to streamline services and enable the public to submit their requests easily, while enhancing the efficiency and to facilitate public communication.

The Ministry expects both the Ministry of Labour and the Department of Labour to provide prompt relief and interventions in response to employee needs.

Additionally, the Ministry stated that this WhatsApp number is intended to address service-related issues faced by private and semi-government employees promptly.

