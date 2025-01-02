Sri Lanka clears suspicious drone found in seas off Trinco, prepares for return

Sri Lanka clears suspicious drone found in seas off Trinco, prepares for return

January 2, 2025   03:14 pm

A jet-powered target drone found by local fishermen in the sea area off Trincomalee has been confirmed to pose no threat to the country’s security.

This was confirmed as per the final report submitted by the committee appointed to investigate the matter. 

The report, which has been handed over to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Commander, outlines the findings while clearing any concerns regarding the drone’s presence.

The investigation revealed that the drone, which was discovered by a group of fishermen on December 27, belongs to an Indian company and was being used for training purposes. 

The report further confirms that the drone had been adrift at sea for nearly two weeks before being located.

It has also emphasized that the incident does not have any impact on Sri Lanka’s security and poses no risk to the country.

Accordingly, the drone will be handed over to the relevant company, according to SLAF sources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New Year's celebrations from across the world

New Year's celebrations from across the world

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)