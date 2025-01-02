Sri Lanka clears suspicious drone found in seas off Trinco, prepares for return

A jet-powered target drone found by local fishermen in the sea area off Trincomalee has been confirmed to pose no threat to the country’s security.

This was confirmed as per the final report submitted by the committee appointed to investigate the matter.

The report, which has been handed over to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Commander, outlines the findings while clearing any concerns regarding the drone’s presence.

The investigation revealed that the drone, which was discovered by a group of fishermen on December 27, belongs to an Indian company and was being used for training purposes.

The report further confirms that the drone had been adrift at sea for nearly two weeks before being located.

It has also emphasized that the incident does not have any impact on Sri Lanka’s security and poses no risk to the country.

Accordingly, the drone will be handed over to the relevant company, according to SLAF sources.