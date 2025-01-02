ASPI surpasses 16,000 points mark for first time ever

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reached a historic milestone today (January 02) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 16,000-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI surged by 403.94 points, closing at 16,348.55, which is an increase of 2.53% compared to the previous close.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has gained 111.99 points to close at 4,974.09 points, an increase by 2.30%.

Additionally, the day has witnessed an exceptional transaction turnover of over Rs. 12.86 billion.