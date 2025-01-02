ASPI surpasses 16,000 points mark for first time ever

ASPI surpasses 16,000 points mark for first time ever

January 2, 2025   03:20 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) reached a historic milestone today (January 02) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed the 16,000-points mark for the first time in the capital market’s history.

The ASPI surged by 403.94 points, closing at 16,348.55, which is an increase of 2.53% compared to the previous close.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 has gained 111.99 points to close at 4,974.09 points, an increase by 2.30%. 

Additionally, the day has witnessed an exceptional transaction turnover of over Rs. 12.86 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New Year's celebrations from across the world

New Year's celebrations from across the world

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)