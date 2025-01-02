The official website of the Department of Government Printing which was hacked on Tuesday (Dec. 31) has now been restored, according to Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT).

On Friday (Dec. 31), it was reported that the official website of the Sri Lanka Department of Government Printing was hacked and its data had been altered.

Meanwhile, the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Police Department had also been subjected to a cyber-attack since Friday.

SLCERT stated that efforts are still underway to restore the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka Police.