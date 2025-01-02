Govt Printing Depts website restored after cyber attack

Govt Printing Depts website restored after cyber attack

January 2, 2025   04:19 pm

The official website of the Department of Government Printing which was hacked on Tuesday (Dec. 31) has now been restored, according to Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT).

The official website of the Department of Government Printing which was hacked on Tuesday (Dec. 31) has now been restored, according to Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT).

On Friday (Dec. 31), it was reported that the official website of the Sri Lanka Department of Government Printing was hacked and its data had been altered.

Meanwhile, the official YouTube channel of the Sri Lanka Police Department had also been subjected to a cyber-attack since Friday. 

SLCERT stated that efforts are still underway to restore the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka Police.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays and drone show (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New year, new political culture: President Dissanayake outlines vision for Sri Lanka (English)

New Year's celebrations from across the world

New Year's celebrations from across the world

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)

New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties (English)