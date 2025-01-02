PM calls for in-depth study on low school attendance of A/L students

PM calls for in-depth study on low school attendance of A/L students

January 2, 2025   05:22 pm

The Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has called for an in-depth investigation into the growing trend of students pursuing Advanced Level education staying away from school.

During an observation tour of the Maharagama National Institute of Education, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the significant decline in classroom attendance, particularly among boys. She emphasized that addressing this issue is crucial to ensuring equal educational opportunities for all children.

Furthermore, Dr. Amarasuriya noted that it is unacceptable for children to miss out on their education due to social or economic factors, while stressing the importance of creating an environment where every child has access to 13 years of schooling and the possibility of pursuing higher education.

The Prime Minister highlighted the urgent need to identify and address the barriers preventing students from fully engaging in their studies. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive educational system that prioritizes the needs of every child.

