Showery condition expected to reduce temporarily from today

Showery condition expected to reduce temporarily from today

January 3, 2025   07:14 am

The Meteorology Department says that the prevailing showery condition in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces is expected to reduce temporarily from today (03).

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva province and in Ampara and Hambantota districts, it said.  

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

Sri Lanka's first govt pediatric bone marrow transplant unit opens at Apeksha Hospital (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

President Dissanayake reveals govt's 3-step plan for 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)

TV Derana to celebrate two decades of broadcast excellence in 2025 (English)