Showery condition expected to reduce temporarily from today

The Meteorology Department says that the prevailing showery condition in the Northern, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces is expected to reduce temporarily from today (03).

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva province and in Ampara and Hambantota districts, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern, Eastern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.