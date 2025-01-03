Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) reached a historic 2.41 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in throughput, marking its highest-ever performance. The Port of Colombo, including terminals like South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT) and Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT), recorded a total of 7.78 million TEUs. Ongoing infrastructure developments, including the partial operation of the Colombo East Container Terminal and the upcoming Colombo West International Terminal, are set to further enhance the port’s capacity and efficiency. Source: India Shipping News

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.