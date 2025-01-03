Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput

January 3, 2025   09:22 am

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) reached a historic 2.41 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in throughput, marking its highest-ever performance.

The Port of Colombo, including terminals like South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT) and Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT), recorded a total of 7.78 million TEUs. 

Ongoing infrastructure developments, including the partial operation of the Colombo East Container Terminal and the upcoming Colombo West International Terminal, are set to further enhance the port’s capacity and efficiency.

Source: India Shipping News
--Agencies

