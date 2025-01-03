Colombo HC extends suspension on Keheliya and familys assets

January 3, 2025   12:20 pm

The Colombo High Court today (3) extended the suspension order issued on the bank accounts and life insurance policies of former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his family members, for an additional three months.

The extension was granted following a request from the Bribery Commission.

Previously, the court had issued an order suspending the fixed deposits and life insurance policies valued at over Rs. 97 million, belonging to Rambukwella, his wife, daughters, and relatives, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Commission.

The restraining order, which was set to expire today, has now been extended until April 2 by the court.

