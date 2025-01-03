The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the United States, Mahinda Samarasinghe, will continue to serve in that position due to ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government had decided to recall 16 ambassadors and high commissioners who received political appointments in the past.

However, when inquired by “Ada Derana,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government has decided to retain Mahinda Samarasinghe in that position.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further stated that steps have been taken to recall certain diplomats and officials back to Sri Lanka with the aim of making the diplomatic service an active service.