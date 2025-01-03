New Navy Commander calls on Deputy Minister of Defence

New Navy Commander calls on Deputy Minister of Defence

January 3, 2025   12:26 pm

The newly appointed Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda has paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), yesterday (02 Jan) at his office. 

This marks Vice Admiral Banagoda’s first official meeting with the Deputy Minister since assuming command as the 26th Commander of the Navy, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. 

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister congratulated Vice Admiral Banagoda on his appointment and emphasized several key priorities for the Navy under his leadership. 

These priorities focus on maintaining operational excellence while adhering to the highest standards of governance and accountability, the statement added. 

The meeting underscores the strong commitment of the Ministry of Defence to supporting the SL Navy in fulfilling its vital role in maritime security, while also emphasizing the importance of good governance, fiscal responsibility, and the well-being of its personnel, both past and present.

