Sri Lanka on alert over new virus outbreak in China

January 3, 2025   01:55 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka has announced that it is closely monitoring the situation regarding a virus that is reportedly spreading in China.

In a statement issued today (03), the unit confirmed that it had received information about the virus and emphasized that further details will be shared with the public after a thorough study and analysis of the situation.

China is reportedly dealing with an outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), five years after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Reports and social media posts suggest that the virus is spreading rapidly, with some claiming that hospitals and crematories are overwhelmed. 

Videos shared online show crowded hospitals, with some users saying that multiple viruses, including influenza A, HMPV, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19, are circulating.

HMPV is known to cause flu-like symptoms and can also present symptoms similar to Covid-19. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation as the virus spreads.

