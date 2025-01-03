Acting IGP orders special traffic operations in every police division

January 3, 2025   03:49 pm

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, has directed all police stations to initiate special traffic operations across every police division, effective from yesterday (2) and continuing until further notice, to enhance traffic control and ensure road safety while protecting lives on the roads.

This initiative is part of the broader ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ project, implemented under the new government’s policy, ‘A Thriving Nation - A Beautiful Life.’

The directive emphasizes particular attention to vehicles with various horns, additional flashing lights of different colors, illegal modifications, loud horns, loud silencers, and additional parts that could contribute to accidents and road hazards.
As part of the operation, it has been instructed that two traffic operations are to be conducted within each police division for three hours daily.

Additionally, the Acting IGP has advised that passengers should be treated with courtesy and respect when inspecting public transport vehicles, ensuring that the operations do not cause unnecessary inconveniences to them.

