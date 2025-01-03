Colombo stock market dips after 26-day historic growth run

January 3, 2025   04:54 pm

Following an unprecedented 26-day rally, the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) faced a significant decline today (03), with the key indices recording sharp drops.

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) declined by 299.13 points to close at 16,049.42, while the S&P SL20 Index fell by 46.05 points, ending the session at 4,925.82.

A turnover of Rs. 11.48 billion was recorded during the day, with Browns Investments contributing Rs. 1.03 billion, followed by John Keells Holdings (Rs. 882 million), HNB (Rs. 401 million), Sampath Bank (Rs. 350 million), and LOLC Holdings (Rs. 305 million).

The downturn was attributed to falling share prices in Sampath Bank, Commercial Bank, LOLC Holdings, Melstacorp, and Hayleys. In total, 189 companies recorded lower share prices compared to the previous trading day.

