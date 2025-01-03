Ex-President Ranil commences activities in New Year

January 3, 2025   09:12 pm

United National Party (UNP) leader and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has officially commenced the New Year’s activities today (03) at the UNP headquarters - Sirikotha in Pitakotte and the New Democratic Front (NDF) main office in Flower Road, Colombo.

The event was attended by UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene and party Chairman Wajira Abeywardana, among other notable party members.

The former President returned to Sri Lanka last night (02) following his visit to India and marked the beginning of 2025’s activities with these gatherings.

