Sri Lankan leaders express solidarity with Cuba

January 4, 2025   10:26 am

Representatives of Sri Lankan organizations visited the Cuban embassy to express their solidarity with the Caribbean nation and greet it on the 66th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution, diplomatic sources informed yesterday.

Ambassador Andres Gonzalez received the leaders of the Friendship Association, the Communist Party (CPSL), and the Sama Samaja Party (LSSP) at the diplomatic mission.

Also, congratulations messages have been sent from Sri Lanka to Cuba on the 66th anniversary of the Cuban revolutionary process.

At a previous event, chaired by the Cuban Ambassador, the Minister of Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, thanked Cuba for its example and fraternity and wished its government and people success.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Democratic Left Front (LDF) reiterated its call to end the US blockade against Cuba in a message signed by its general secretary Vasudeva Nanayakakara.

The Sri Lankan organization praised the Cuban government and people for their steadfast resistance against imperialist aggression.

The Sri Lankan Bolivarian Solidarity group called the Cuban Revolution a heritage of the anti-imperialist world and highlighted Fidel Castro’s leading role in the Caribbean island.

Sri Lanka’s National Freedom Front highlighted Cuba’s achievements in science and health in a message signed by its top leader, former parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, to President Miguel Diaz-Canel.


Source: Prensa Latina

--Agencies

