Nearly 300,000 dog bites reported annually in Sri Lanka

Nearly 300,000 dog bites reported annually in Sri Lanka

January 4, 2025   11:15 am

The Public Health Veterinary Service reports that nearly 300,000 dog bites are recorded annually in Sri Lanka, leading to the administration of approximately 200,000 human rabies vaccines last year.

According to Dr. Yeshan Guruge, Medical Officer of the Public Health Veterinary Service, 20 people succumbed to rabies last year. 

Among these fatalities, 11 were attributed to dog bites, one to a Golden palm civet bite, while in eight cases, the animal responsible could not be properly identified.

Middle-aged individuals are the primary victims of animal bites, with men accounting for half of the cases.

Despite dog bites being the most common cause, their frequency has shown a gradual decline over the past decade. However, bites from toque macaque monkeys have increased during this period.

Dr. Guruge also highlighted that over Rs. 600 million is spent annually on human rabies vaccines in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala commends President's effort to provide school uniforms during financial struggles (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

Sluice gates opened in several reservoirs of North Central Province after heavy downpour (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' to contest all local govt. bodies; Invites supporters of its ideology to join (English)