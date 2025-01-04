No change in Litro Gas prices for January

The Litro Gas Company says that the prices of its domestic LP Gas cylinders will remain unchanged for the month of January 2025.

Accordingly, the current prices of LP gas cylinders will continue to apply throughout January 2025.

The price for domestic LP Gas cylinders in the Colombo District is as follows:

12.5kg gas cylinder: Rs. 3,690

05kg gas cylinder: Rs. 1,482

2.3kg gas cylinder: Rs. 694

No LP gas price revision took place last month as well, and the most recent price revision was in October.