Prof. Jeewandara addresses concerns over new virus outbreak in China

January 4, 2025   11:50 am

Prof. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Allergy, Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura, has addressed the rising concerns over a new wave of respiratory infections in China.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Prof. Jeewandara shared his insights after receiving numerous calls on the topic, emphasizing that respiratory infections are common during winter and typically not a cause for alarm.

He explained, “While HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) is driving a rise in respiratory infections, it is neither a new virus nor a looming pandemic threat. Seasonal spikes are expected, particularly as people reacclimate to common pathogens after Covid-19 lockdowns.”

Prof. Jeewandara further added, “HMPV typically clears up within a week, but it’s important for young children, older adults, and those with existing health conditions to stay cautious. Following preventive measures can reduce the risk of infections.”

