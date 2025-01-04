Police launch probe into false audio clip on Clean Sri Lanka program

January 4, 2025   01:44 pm

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that an audio clip currently circulating on social media, claiming to be a “special announcement in line with the government’s Clean Sri Lanka – 2025 program”, is a fake.

The audio clip, allegedly citing a section of the Police Ordinance, instructs the public to maintain cleanliness in front of their residences and warns of legal action against non-compliance after January 15, 2025.

In an official statement, Sri Lanka Police emphasized that no such announcement has been released by the department. 

Authorities have initiated an investigation to identify the individual responsible for creating and disseminating the false audio clip. Legal action will be taken against the perpetrator, the statement further clarified.

