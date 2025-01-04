Navy seizes over 11kg of gold being smuggled by boat

A special search operation conducted by the Navy in the sea area off the Baththalangunduwa Island, Kalpitiya on Saturday (4), has led to the interception of a dinghy with 03 suspects who were smuggling around 11kg and 300g of gold.

The Sri Lanka Navy said a team of Special Boat Squadron attached to SLNS Vijaya was pressed into action, on receipt of information by the Northwestern Naval Command regarding a gold smuggling racket.

Accordingly, naval personnel intercepted the suspicious dinghy off Baththalangunduwa Island and recovered about 11kg and 300g of gold being smuggled from the country, concealed in the dinghy.

The operation also led to the apprehension of 03 suspects in connection to the racket while they have been identified as residents of Kalpitiya.

Meanwhile, the suspects along with gold will be handed over to the Customs Preventive Office, Katunayake for onward legal action, the navy said.