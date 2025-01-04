Sri Lanka targets 3 million tourists in 2025 amid economic recovery

Sri Lanka is poised to make a significant leap in its tourism industry, aiming for 3 million tourist arrivals in 2025. This ambitious target comes on the heels of a projected 2.1 million visitors in 2024 as the nation steadily recovers from the economic challenges it faced in recent years.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), under the leadership of its newly appointed chairman, Buddhika Hewawasam, is spearheading several reforms and initiatives to strengthen the sector and attract more international visitors.

A Unified Vision for Tourism Growth

To streamline and enhance the industry’s operations, a National Tourism Commission is being established. This new governing body will consolidate four state agencies currently overseeing tourism, including a hotel school.

The commission will ensure cohesive policy implementation and foster industry growth.

Additionally, a Tourism Policy Formulation Council comprising experts from diverse fields will be set up to provide strategic guidance and support to the sector. Hewawasam announced these initiatives at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards ceremony, held in Colombo on December 27, marking the awards’ revival after a five-year hiatus. The event celebrated excellence in the tourism sector, with honors for the best resort and tourism service providers.

Economic targets and revenue growth

Sri Lanka’s government has set a goal of generating $5 billion in tourism revenue by 2025, providing much-needed foreign exchange for the recovering economy. Tourism revenue surged from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $2.1 billion in 2023. For the period between January and November 2024, revenue reached $2.8 billion, up from $1.8 billion during the same period in 2023.

Tourist arrivals have shown a consistent upward trend. From January to November 2024, Sri Lanka welcomed 1.8 million visitors, compared to 1.3 million during the same period in 2023. The year-end target for 2024 is set at over 2 million arrivals, with key source markets including India, Russia, the UK, Germany, and China.

Leveraging Sri Lanka’s rich heritage

At the tourism awards ceremony, PATA CEO Noor Ahmad highlighted Sri Lanka’s unique identity as a destination steeped in history and culture. He emphasized the country’s compelling legends, ancient kingdoms, and vibrant Buddhist festivals, which form the backbone of its tourism appeal.

Sri Lanka’s iconic landmarks, such as the Nine Arch Bridge and Sigiriya Rock Fortress, continue to draw travelers from around the globe. The island’s lush landscapes, pristine beaches, and warm hospitality further enhance its reputation as a must-visit destination.

Overcoming challenges to drive recovery

The tourism sector was severely impacted by the dual crises of the Covid-19 pandemic and a subsequent economic downturn. These challenges forced the government to seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund and implement debt restructuring measures. Today, Sri Lanka is on a steady path to recovery, with tourism positioned as a cornerstone of its economic revival.

To support the sector’s growth, the government is enhancing infrastructure, simplifying visa processes, and fostering international collaborations. Plans to develop a direct air route with Japan, a key partner, exemplify these efforts. Such initiatives aim to open new markets and boost tourist exchanges between the two nations.

Aiming for sustainable tourism development

Sri Lanka is also prioritizing sustainability in its tourism strategies. The country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage are central to its appeal, and efforts are being made to preserve these assets for future generations. Promoting eco-tourism and responsible travel practices will be integral to achieving long-term growth.

Building on key attractions

Sri Lanka’s tourism offerings cater to a wide range of interests, including:

Historical Landmarks: Sites like Sigiriya, Anuradhapura, and Polonnaruwa showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Natural Wonders: From the lush tea plantations of Nuwara Eliya to the wildlife-rich Yala National Park, Sri Lanka offers diverse experiences for nature enthusiasts.

Beach Destinations: Coastal hotspots like Bentota, Mirissa, and Arugam Bay are popular for relaxation and water sports.

Adventure Tourism: Activities like trekking in the Knuckles Mountain Range and surfing in Weligama attract thrill-seekers.

Looking ahead to 2025

The ambitious goal of 3 million tourist arrivals and $5 billion in revenue reflects Sri Lanka’s commitment to reclaiming its position as a leading travel destination. With policy reforms, infrastructure development, and international partnerships, the country is well-positioned for success.

By leveraging its unique cultural identity, breathtaking landscapes, and strategic location, Sri Lanka aims to attract travelers seeking authentic and memorable experiences. As the nation continues to rebuild and innovate, 2025 promises to be a transformative year for Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.

Source: TTW

