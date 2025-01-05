Suspect arrested at BIA for smuggling gold

Suspect arrested at BIA for smuggling gold

January 5, 2025   09:31 am

The Airport Police have arrested a suspect at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for illegally smuggling gold into the country.

The arrest was made last night (04), following a tip-off from intelligence officials regarding a passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi.

Upon his arrest, several gold items, including four necklaces, a pendant, two bracelets, a bangle, and a ring were taken into police custody.

The arrested suspect is a 25-year-old resident of the Welamboda area.

The Airport police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

Prisons Dept. admits certain STF and Prison officers involved in smuggling contraband into prisons (English)

Prisons Dept. admits certain STF and Prison officers involved in smuggling contraband into prisons (English)

Govt attempts to swiftly threaten media through provisions of Online Safety Act  Ajith P Perera (English)

Govt attempts to swiftly threaten media through provisions of Online Safety Act  Ajith P Perera (English)

President inaugurates 'FACETS Sri Lanka  2025': International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition (English)

President inaugurates 'FACETS Sri Lanka  2025': International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa leaves CID after recording statement (English)