Suspect arrested at BIA for smuggling gold

The Airport Police have arrested a suspect at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for illegally smuggling gold into the country.

The arrest was made last night (04), following a tip-off from intelligence officials regarding a passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi.

Upon his arrest, several gold items, including four necklaces, a pendant, two bracelets, a bangle, and a ring were taken into police custody.

The arrested suspect is a 25-year-old resident of the Welamboda area.

The Airport police are conducting further investigations into the incident.