Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations

Sri Lanka Police have taken steps to implement two traffic operations aimed at reducing road accidents and easing traffic congestion, in line with the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative.

The first operation targets vehicles with various horns, additional flashing lights of different colors, illegal modifications, loud horns, loud silencers, and additional parts that could contribute to accidents and road hazards.

The second operation will involve deploying police officers dressed in civil clothing to identify traffic violations committed by drivers of public transport buses and enforce law for those violations, according to police.

These operations were implemented as a two-week pilot project from yesterday (January 4) until January 19, with the objective of raising awareness among motorists and the public.

Accordingly, the police have stated that, in connection with the first operation, drivers will be warned and informed, and instructed to remove any unauthorized parts or modifications installed in their vehicles during that time.

It has also been announced that this system is expected to continue, with further steps to enforce the law against unauthorized vehicle modifications, and police officers dressed in civil clothing will also be deployed on public transport buses to gather information.