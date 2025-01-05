Govt. decides not to liquidate Thriposha Company

The government has announced its commitment to continue operating the ‘Thriposha’ Company in Kandana as a state-owned institution, with plans to renovate and develop the facility to better serve the nutritional needs of the people.

The decision has been made during a discussion chaired by the Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa on January 04, focusing on the current status and future development of the ‘Thriposha’ Company.

Highlighting the lack of a formal, targeted program by previous administrations, the Minister pointed out that this had led to the public missing out on the full benefits of the company. In response, the Minister assured that the government is determined to transform the company into a thriving entity that actively contributes to addressing the nation’s nutritional challenges.

The Minister emphasized that instead of liquidating the ‘Thriposha’ Company, the government will implement a structured development plan to make it a profitable venture. This approach aims to strengthen the company’s role in supporting the nutritional requirements of the population while ensuring its long-term sustainability, according to the Minister.

An integral part of this plan includes fostering partnerships with local farmers and entrepreneurs, he added, noting that a continuous procurement system will be established, enabling the ‘Thriposha’ Company to source maize and soy from local suppliers, thereby encouraging agricultural development and creating a mutually beneficial relationship between the company and the farming community.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has received Rs. 11 million as part of the 30% dividend of the ‘Thriposha’ Company for the audited financial year 2023. The total dividend, which exceeded Rs. 165 million, was presented to the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Enterprises, Mrs. N.J. Pathirana.