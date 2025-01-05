CPC chairman files Rs. 500M defamation case against Ananda Palitha

CPC chairman files Rs. 500M defamation case against Ananda Palitha

January 5, 2025   03:02 pm

The Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna has initiated legal action against Ananda Palitha, a trade union leader affiliated with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), over defamation. 

Accordingly, the CPC chairman has reportedly sent a letter of demand to Ananda Palitha seeking Rs. 500 million in compensation, alleging that Palitha caused damage to his reputation through a statement he made.

The letter of demand, sent through Attorney-at-Law Sampath Yalewatte on December 24, accuses Palitha of engaging in a deliberate and planned campaign of false and defamatory propaganda against the CPC Chairman.  

According to reports, the statement in question contained allegations that Rajakaruna believes were designed to harm his personal and professional reputation. The legal notice seeks restitution for the damages caused by what has been described as ‘hateful and baseless’ accusations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

We expect to produce a high quality alcohol product at a low cost - Minister of Industries (English)

Prisons Dept. admits certain STF and Prison officers involved in smuggling contraband into prisons (English)

Prisons Dept. admits certain STF and Prison officers involved in smuggling contraband into prisons (English)

Govt attempts to swiftly threaten media through provisions of Online Safety Act  Ajith P Perera (English)

Govt attempts to swiftly threaten media through provisions of Online Safety Act  Ajith P Perera (English)

President inaugurates 'FACETS Sri Lanka  2025': International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition (English)

President inaugurates 'FACETS Sri Lanka  2025': International Gem and Jewellery Exhibition (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Ministers and MPs lead several programmes under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative across the island (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)

Sri Lanka Ports Authority achieves record high throughput (English)