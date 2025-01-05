CPC chairman files Rs. 500M defamation case against Ananda Palitha

The Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna has initiated legal action against Ananda Palitha, a trade union leader affiliated with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), over defamation.

Accordingly, the CPC chairman has reportedly sent a letter of demand to Ananda Palitha seeking Rs. 500 million in compensation, alleging that Palitha caused damage to his reputation through a statement he made.

The letter of demand, sent through Attorney-at-Law Sampath Yalewatte on December 24, accuses Palitha of engaging in a deliberate and planned campaign of false and defamatory propaganda against the CPC Chairman.

According to reports, the statement in question contained allegations that Rajakaruna believes were designed to harm his personal and professional reputation. The legal notice seeks restitution for the damages caused by what has been described as ‘hateful and baseless’ accusations.